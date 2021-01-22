Video Credit: Network Rail

"Shocking" CCTV has been released by Network Rail showing a woman lying on a railway track in East Sussex to pose for photographs.

The footage, taken at Tidemills level crossing, is the latest in a series of "dangerous" incidents on the railway, which Network Rail say could have ended with fatal or life-changing consequences.

It is the 17th incident at the crossing in the last nine months, since 1 April 2020.

The other incidents include people filming the emergency stop of an oncoming train, bicycle riders narrowly missing a train, large groups of pedestrians trying to beat approaching trains and a funeral procession using the crossing.

15 near misses have been recorded at Tidemills level crossing since April 2020

During the whole of 2019 there were only four recorded incidents with three recorded near misses, but the number of near misses rose to 15 since April 2020.

It has prompted calls from Network Rail for people to "never take chances" when using level crossings.

I think sometimes people are under the impression that trains can stop really quickly like cars, but trains can take up to a mile to stop if they're going at full speed. It's never safe to hang about on the railway, always cross quickly and safely and leave as soon as you can. Chris Denham, Network Rail

Jonathan Pine, from British Transport Police said: “This is unthinkably stupid behaviour by two women clearly oblivious to the dangers of level crossings. Trains pass through this line at speeds of up to 70mph, so they could quite easily have been moments away from a catastrophic incident. We’ve seen first-hand the consequences of this sort of recklessness and no photo opportunity is worth risking your life for.”

The level crossing will permanently close once a new footbridge is built across the railway, providing safer access to Seaford beach and the surrounding area.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact Network Rail or British Transport Police.