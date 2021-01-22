Southampton hospital boss says staff are exhausted as pandemic takes its toll

ITV Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver spoke to Dr Paul Grundy, the medical director for University Hospital Southampton, outside the hospital.

While infection rates across the country are slowing, hospital bosses in Southampton say there is still extreme pressure on medical staff as the variant takes its toll.

30 new covid patients at the UHS every day

300 covid patients across the hospital

56 Covid patients in intensive care

Coronavirus patients from the Isle of Wight are being airlifted to Southampton to help the island cope.

The site is now taking patients from across the South and South East from as far as Kent. Some patients are being airlifted from the Isle of Wight as the island's hospital struggles to cope with the number of Covid patients.

Hospital bosses at Southampton warn the new strain of Covid-19 is affecting a broader range of ages - spreading across predominately younger people in their 30s and 40s. The vaccination programme may be targeting those over 70 and those considered 'clinically vulnerable' but, he says, the younger generations are not immune and need to stay safe.

Dr Paul Grundy, medical director at UHS spoke to ITV News Meridian about the latest Covid situation

Dr Paul Grundy, the medical director of University Hospital Southampton (UHS) praised clinical staff for working above and beyond as the hospital continues, as best it can, to treat other patients despite the ongoing pandemic. He urged people to refer to the 111 and 999 phone-lines as well as their GP to reduce pressure on the hospital, depending on their concerns.

On the 11th January, Dr Sanjay Gupta points out how busy the Intensive Care Unit is in a video recorded for ITV News Meridian

Earlier this month, ITV News Meridian was given special access to the intensive care unit at Southampton General Hospital to see how it was coping with a huge rise in the number of patients with coronavirus it was having to treat.

Medical teams on the frontline said they were angry at those who deny the scale of the problem and are pleading for the public to follow the lockdown rules to ease the pressure on services.