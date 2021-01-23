Back from the brink - musicians in recovery make lockdown album

Report by Andy Dickenson

A group of recovering addicts from Brighton have released an album about life in lockdown.

Not-for-profit record label, We are Not Saints, worked with the artists - who say the music gave them a focus when their support groups were closed.

It's very easy to be in your house, alone, with your own head and I think for addicts that's a particularly dangerous place to be. So when this album was commissioned suddenly you had something to work towards, you had a project. It was an absolute lifesaver really. Callum Johnstone, Musician

All eight of the musicians featured had careers in the industry that stalled though drink and drugs. Annie Murray played alongside Jools Holland, others Stevie Wonder - the lockdown posing new challenges.