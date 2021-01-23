Emergency shelter opened for Oxford rough sleepers over the weekend

Emergency shelter has been made available for rough sleepers in Oxford this weekend because of freezing conditions.

Oxford City Council has activated its severe weather emergency protocol, which means their emergency shelter will now be open for anyone who wants to come inside until Monday morning (25 January).

In previous years this was provided in shared spaces but the need to keep people safe during the pandemic means they are now offered their own room for the night.

The council activates SWEP on every night the Met Office forecasts freezing overnight temperatures. It also uses its discretion to do so in other severe weather conditions, such as: snow on the ground, sub-zero ‘feels like’ temperatures or a warmer night in the middle of a freezing spell.

The Met Office forecast is for freezing overnight temperatures over the whole weekend.

Councillor Mike Rowley, cabinet member for affordable housing and housing the homeless, said: “We’re activating SWEP and offering emergency shelter to anyone experiencing rough sleeping who wants to come inside over the weekend.”

“The current forecast is for freezing overnight temperatures all weekend. We’re committed to doing what we can to protect vulnerable homeless people during this pandemic winter and will review the situation again on Monday morning.”

Working with St Mungo’s, Aspire and Homeless Oxfordshire, the council has secured 25 rooms across three venues and contingency plans are in place to provide more if the need arises. However, the use of communal spaces will only be considered in exceptional circumstances.

The council is investing £9.1m to try and prevent homelessness in 2021/22. This is a 44% increase on 2019/20.

As the pandemic struck last March, the government issued an ‘everyone in’ direction for English councils to provide emergency housing for vulnerable homeless people, including those living in shared hostel spaces.

The council secured 121 self-contained hotel and student rooms within two weeks. As temporary agreements with hotels and colleges came to an end in July, two blocks to provide 118 rooms of interim housing for another year, managed by St Mungo’s.

Cold weather can kill. It is vital that everyone who is on the streets, or who is at risk of rough sleeping, can access self-contained accommodation as soon as possible, with adequate support where it is needed. Matt Rudd, Regional Manager for St Mungo’s in Oxford

Matt Rudd, Regional Manager for St Mungo’s in Oxford: “This year has been like no other, but that won’t stop us bringing people in from the cold. We are dealing with new situations all the time – recently our team supported a male who was sleeping in his car because his mother is shielding due to Covid-19.

"We were able to find him somewhere safe to stay. We are still working around the clock supporting people sleeping rough when they need us most. While staying in accommodation, our teams will work with people to find ways to leave the streets for good.”