Trio jailed for violent Ryde burglary

Three people who broke into a house in Ryde on the Isle of Wight and seriously assaulted a man inside have been jailed for a combined total of more than 33 years.

Police were called to a flat on East Hill Road shortly before 8pm on 27 December 2019, where a man in his 40s had sustained injuries to his face, back and arm, caused by a knife.

During the incident, approximately £1500 in cash was stolen from the address.

Following an investigation, officers charged three people, who were known to the victim, with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent. They are:

Timothy Brown

Timothy Peter Brown, aged 40 and of no fixed abode

Graham Smith

Graham Smith, aged 41, of George Street in Ryde

Louise Victoria April Spence

Louise Victoria April Spence, aged 30 years, of Station Road in Brading

The case went to trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 18 January this year after the trio denied the charges.

However, earlier this week, all three pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary. Smith and Brown also admitted wounding with intent.

The charge of wounding with intent in relation to Spence was withdrawn.

Graham Smith was jailed for 12 years, Timothy Brown was jailed for 12 years and 4 months, and Louise Spence was jailed for 9 and a half years.