Snow arrives in the north Hampshire, Dorset and the Thames Valley

Parts of the south awoke to a blanket of snow this morning.

With social distancing rules in mind and the Stay at Home message loud and clear, it was a glimmer of joy for children- and many adults- able to play in their gardens and in local neighbourhoods.

These families in Thatcham were determined to make the most of it, with rain showers predicted later in the day:

But there are reports of problems on the roads, with several collisions on the M4, M40 and a jack-knifed lorry on the A34.

Police are warning people to stay close to home and not to drive unless the journey is absolutely essential:

Those who are able to go out safely have been sending us pictures. Please do keep them coming, to itvnewsmeridian@itv.com:

Amy Martin with her 6 foot snowman in Tilehurst Credit: Amy Martin