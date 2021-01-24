Snow arrives in the north Hampshire, Dorset and the Thames Valley
Parts of the south awoke to a blanket of snow this morning.
With social distancing rules in mind and the Stay at Home message loud and clear, it was a glimmer of joy for children- and many adults- able to play in their gardens and in local neighbourhoods.
These families in Thatcham were determined to make the most of it, with rain showers predicted later in the day:
But there are reports of problems on the roads, with several collisions on the M4, M40 and a jack-knifed lorry on the A34.
Police are warning people to stay close to home and not to drive unless the journey is absolutely essential:
Those who are able to go out safely have been sending us pictures. Please do keep them coming, to itvnewsmeridian@itv.com: