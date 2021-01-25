Video report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

A charity in Sussex has stepped up a gear to make sure no-one misses a coronavirus jab because of transport problems.

Many of those currently being called for inoculation are elderly, with some struggling to get to their appointments.

Community Transport in the Lewes Area runs 20 accessible vehicles, delivering 70,000 passenger journeys each year. It supports around 5,000 people and works to combat social isolation.

Now during the pandemic, the group is running special services to help those being called for coronavirus inoculation.

Heather Gordon has been using the service for years. Credit: ITV News Meridian

One of those who has benefitted from the scheme is Heather Gordon from Peacehaven, who was delighted to be called for a Covid-19 vaccination.

Heather uses a wheelchair and with the vaccination hub on a hill top in Brighton seven miles away, she was worried about how she'd get there.

She says: "Taxis can't do it because I've got injuries to the spine and this is the only way [using CTLA], plus they've given me a wheelchair for nothing. It's wonderful. I've been using the CTLA for years."

Kerrie Smart-Jones is the General Manager for CTLA. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Kerrie Smart-Jones is the General Manager for CTLA and says it is a lifeline for people who need that extra support.She says: "By definition the group that are being invited for inoculations at the moment are the elderly and frail and those with underlying health conditions; so we're there to help them."

The CTLA usually do around 70,000 passenger journeys each year. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The elderly passengers are taken as close as possible to vaccination hubs such as Brighton Racecourse to keep them warm and dry.

The vehicle and driver will then be available to bring everyone home again, making the whole process as painless as possible.