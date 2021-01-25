Life sentence for mechanic who murdered his wife and elderly neighbour in Sussex

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his wife and their elderly neighbour in Sussex during a 'drug induced psychotic episode'.

Amy Appleton, 32, and 76-year-old Sandy Seagrave were both killed outside a house in Hazel Way, Crawley Down, on the morning of December 22 2019.

Police at the scene in Hazel Way, Crawley Down Credit: PA

A jury previously heard how Amy's husband, Daniel Appleton, had chased her out of her home.

When Sandy Seagrave saw what was going on, she decided to intervene. But, Mr Appleton took her walking stick from her.

It was then, prosecutors said, that Appleton, "intent on murder", turned his aggression towards the vulnerable pensioner and murdered her, before murdering his wife.

Members of the public rushed to the aid of the two women but despite their best efforts, and those of emergency services attending the scene, both were sadly pronounced dead.

Appleton had gone back into the house and attempted to take his own life, the trial heard.

Daniel Appleton Credit: Sussex Police/PA

Mr Appleton had denied two charges of murder but was convicted by an unanimous jury on 29 December 2020.

Appleton will serve 26 and a half years before he is considered for parole.

Amy Appleton's mother Linda Remon faced her daughter's killer in court as she described the "uncontrollable distress and despair" her family have experienced.

She said: "One moment we were looking forward to a special Christmas and new year and the next our world came crashing down around us.

"Our lives were turned catastrophically upside down in the most dreadful way possible.

"Not only has this devastated family and friends but the lives of 30 children she was teaching at the time."

Sentencing Appleton, Mr Justice Nicholas Hilliard QC told him that this was "not a case of insanity".

He added: "I sentence you on the basis that you took a new psychoactive substance and under the influence of this committed these murders.

"Anyone who takes new psychoactive substances, which are Class A drugs, is interfering with their own mental processes and responsible for the consequences."

The 365 days Appleton has spent on remand will be deducted from the minimum jail term, the judge said.