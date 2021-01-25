Vaccination rollout begins at Oxford United's Kassam Stadium

A football stadium in Oxford will begin its rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday.

Oxford United's Kassam Stadium is one of 32 new NHS vaccination centres across the country opening on Monday (January 25).

It is the first large scale centre for those living in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire West.

The new centre will begin vaccinating priority frontline patient-facing staff who work on community and mental health wards as well as in the community, via services like district nursing, before opening its doors to patients.

People aged 75 and over will shortly be invited via the national booking system to make an appointment for their first vaccination of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine at the Kassam.

The centre will be open to the public by invite only, seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm.

Those who cannot or do not want to travel to a vaccination centre, can wait to be invited to be jabbed by a local GP service or hospital hub.

The public is being reminded not to turn up to the Kassam Stadium without an appointment.

I am delighted that Oxford Health is now playing its critical part in the rollout the vaccination programme. This step means we can deliver inoculations at pace so that thousands more people can be protected from Covid-19. Dr Nick Broughton, Chief Executive, Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

With the latest openings, the Kassam Stadium now forms part on a network of almost 50 large-scale centres across the country.

The first seven, which can jab thousands of people a week, opened two weeks ago with another 10 opening last week.

There are also more than 1,000 GP services and more than 250 hospital sites now offering vaccinations in England.

More than a million letters have already been sent out inviting people to the 17 vaccination locations in operation, along with some community pharmacy sites, with hundreds of thousands more being sent to individuals over the age of 80 in the vicinity of these new vaccination sites.

NHS staff have already delivered more than five million doses of the vaccine and each centre will be capable of jabbing thousands of people every week depending on supply.