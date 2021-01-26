Police investigating the theft of a dog in Hollingbourne are appealing for the public's help.

The dog was stolen from Upper Street at around 8.50am on Monday 18 January.

It is alleged a man in a white flatbed truck stopped his vehicle and stole a white and tan cocker spaniel that was sitting outside an address.

The truck then left the scene up Hollingbourne Hill towards Bredgar and Sittingbourne.

A white flatbed truck stopped his vehicle outside the house

Our investigators have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and are now able to issue a CCTV image that shows a side view of a white truck we would like to trace. 'It has been a week since Daisy was taken and we are urging anybody with information that may help us find her to call our appeal line. Police Sergeant Craig Chalmers-Stevens

Police Sergeant Craig Chalmers-Stevens said: 'We would also like to hear from anyone, who has not yet spoken to the police, with CCTV or dashcam footage that shows the truck travelling between Hollingbourne, Bredgar and the Sittingbourne area between 8.30am and 9am on 18 January.'

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/10049/21