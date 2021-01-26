Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's James Dunham

People arriving from abroad at ports and airports in the South might have to quarantine in hotels, under plans set to be approved by Boris Johnson.

The proposal would ensure travellers complete a self-isolation period before being allowed into the community.

Arrivals from South Africa, South America and Portugal might have to live in a hotel for 10 days once in the UK, if the plan is agreed.

It's also thought people will have to pay for the accommodation themselves.

The Prime Minister is due to make a final decision at a meeting of the Covid-O committee on Tuesday.

Billy Venter is the Hotel Manager of Stanhill Court near Gatwick.

He says mandatory isolation will bring benefits for hotels in the area which are "just about empty".

Billy Venter, Hotel manager:

Andrew Denton, Head of Hotel Services at Best Western says its hotels are ready to take passengers in safely when they arrive.

He says "Covid positive pathways" will be set up when people arrive, to prevent the "cross contamination" of staff and guests.

Andrew Denton, Head of Hotel Services:

An Australian journalist, Jade Barker, is quarantining at a hotel for 14 days in Perth after returning to see her family.

It became one of the first countries to introduce mandatory hotel quarantine in March.

She says a guard is kept outside her door 24/7 and "meals are dropped off three times a day".

Jade Barker, Journalist:

Tourism bosses in the Thames Valley are anticipating a staycation boom because of restrictions on international travel.

With quarantine hotels likely to be introduced for passengers arriving in the UK, it could mean some people are put off heading abroad this summer.

Hayley Beer-Gamage, Experience Oxfordshire says this "will be the year to stay at home" and said businesses would welcome the financial boost.