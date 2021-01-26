Covid: Marshalls patrol Wokingham country park to keep visitors safe

Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's Mary Stanley

Covid Marshalls are now patrolling Dinton Pastures in Wokingham to help manage the unprecedented number of visitors seen in recent weeks.

Stricter measures have been introduced to cope with the crowds and keep visitors safe.

It comes as the park has attracted more people, as outdoor spaces are being used for exercise and those looking after their mental wellbeing during lockdown.

However, the spike in visitors has caused extra challenges for the country park.

Vehicles have blocked neighbouring roads due to full car parks, and there's been more litter and a lack of social distancing.

Staff at Dinton Pastures Country Park have been forced to take action to ensure people stick to the lockdown rules.

Extra banners have been put up, car parks are closed to limit numbers, extra Covid marshalls have been recruited, and a booking system is being introduced for the play area.

Tanya Lee, Manager, Dinton Pastures says the park is "trying to reinforce" messages about essential exercise and "not coming out for picnics and socialising".

She said: "We've had a one-in-one-out system in the play area this weekend, which worked really well. We're going to be bolstering that from this coming weekend by having an online ticketing system in place, which means they will be limited to an hour per slot."

The issue of overcrowded parks and outdoor areas is a problem reflected across the South.

Wokingham Borough Council and the Government is urging people to exercise close to home.

Staff at Dinton Pastures Country Park say they want to encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors, but have to ensure everyone stays safe.

While most visitors are supportive of the measures in place, others do not always follow the rules.

Cllr Parry Batth, Wokingham Borough Council says people "sometimes become abusive" when they're asked to observe social distancing.

