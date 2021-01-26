The director of the group behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has said now is not the time to get "distracted" by arguments against coronavirus inoculation.

Professor Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, says it is important to "just get on and protect people".

He added: "In this incredibly important public health moment where we have the opportunity to protect large populations, particularly older adults who are at real risk of severe disease, this is the wrong time for these distractions.

"What we have to focus on is protecting those who are vulnerable in our population.

"Just up the hill here in the hospital, it's absolutely full of patients who are severely ill and we just don't need to be distracted by these arguments and counter-arguments.

"We just need to get on and protect people."

It comes as he visited the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday, home to Oxford United Football Club, which opened on Monday as a mass vaccination hub.

It is the first large scale centre for those living in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire West.

The new centre began vaccinating priority frontline patient-facing staff who work on community and mental health wards as well as in the community, before opening its doors to the public.

Despite concerns about shortages of the vaccine, Professor Pollard says there will be enough vaccinations to go around.

The Kassam Stadium in Oxford opens as a coronavirus vaccination hub. Credit: ITV News Meridian

People aged 75 and over will be invited via the national booking system to make an appointment for their first vaccination of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

For those concerned about the coronavirus vaccine, Professor Pollard said: "The vaccine is absolutely critical to defend the population.

"The pandemic virus is not going to go away unless we have people immune to it.

"And the best way to do that is not have people suffer disease and potentially die, but to vaccinate them.

"Some people will be worried about being vaccinated because we do see side effects in the first one or two days.

"They may have a temperature or feel shivery but that is normal, and if you take paracetamol that can make people much better."

The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

There are also more than 1,000 GP services and more than 250 hospital sites now offering vaccinations in England.

More than a million letters have already been sent out inviting people to the 17 vaccination locations in operation, along with some community pharmacy sites, with hundreds of thousands more being sent to individuals over the age of 80 in the vicinity of these new vaccination sites.

NHS staff have already delivered more than five million first doses of the vaccine and each centre will be capable of jabbing thousands of people every week depending on supply.