Twenty six people fined after attending car meet in Hampshire during lockdown

More than 20 people found gathering for a car meet have been described as 'reckless' by Hampshire Police.

Officers were called to Blacknest Industrial Estate in Alton at around 8.15pm on Saturday 23 January.

People from different households were found inside cars and not wearing face coverings.

Cars including BMW’s, Nissan’s, and Toyota’s had gathered and officers identified that some of the drivers had come from addresses in Surrey, Kent, Berkshire, and even Shropshire.

Twenty-six people were reported for summons in relation to fixed penalty notices for breaches of the regulations.

Superintendent Phil Lamb said: “While our approach to engage, explain, and encourage people to follow the Health Protection Regulations continues, it was obvious that enforcement was required in these circumstances.

“Some of those people that officers spoke to accepted personal responsibility, but others were extremely defensive. It’s shocking that such a large number of people have completely ignored the current lockdown, thereby putting themselves and their loved ones at risk from the virus. It is reckless actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS."