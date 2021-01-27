A blind guinea pig and her sister in Essex search for a loving home

A blind guinea pig and her sister from Essex are looking for a special new home.

Six-year-old Ami relies on her sister Yuki because she is completely blind.

The guinea pigs were taken in by RSPCA Danaher Animal Home in Essex earlier this month when their owner could no longer care of them.

Yuki (grey) helps her sister Ami (black) who is completely blind, to get around Credit: RSPCA

Staff at the Home say the pair are really close, with Yuki "more than happy to be her sister’s eyes."

Craig Horsler, Supervisor, said: "Ami has adapted really well and her blindness doesn’t hinder her at all."

"She also has a little head tilt caused by a previous ear problem. But her health problems don’t cause her any pain and certainly don’t slow her down, thanks to Yuki’s support."

The guinea pigs are said to be very confident and "enjoy spending time around people and being stroked".

Ami is always the first to emerge when she hears the rustle of a bag of treats but waits for Yuki to seek them out so she can follow her lead.

WATCH: Ami and Yuki at RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

The guinea pigs are looking for an indoor-only home and could live with children over the age of eight.

Guinea pigs are a big responsibility, so the charity is encouraging potential owners to do their research before making a commitment.