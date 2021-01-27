Holocaust Memorial Day: Remembering Sir Nicholas Winton

People across the South and South East have been remembering the victims of the Holocaust on Holocaust Memorial day.

What is Holocaust Memorial Day?

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place every year on 27th January, which is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

The day remembers all those impacted by the atrocity during the Second World War, as well as the genocides in Bosnia, Rwanda, Cambodia and Darfur.

It encourages people to think of those who tragically lost their lives, and to honour the survivors.

ITV Meridian spoke to Sir Nicholas Winton who lived in Maidenhead in Berkshire, in previous years, about the Holocaust.

Sir Nicholas rescued 669 children, most of them Jewish and from Czechoslovakia, on the eve of World War Two.

He also found homes for the children and arranged their safe passage to Britain, on what was later known as the Kindertransport.

Sir Nicholas rescued 669 children on the eve of World War Two

Sir Nicholas died in 2015, at the age of 106.

He rarely spoke about his remarkable act, but told ITV Meridian in the late 90s, why it's so difficult to reflect on the horrors of the Holocaust.

Sir Nicholas Winton, speaking in 1998

ITV Meridian spoke to Sir Nicholas' daughter Barbara about her father and what he would make of the world today.

Barbara said Sir Nicholas would be "disappointed" by the behaviour of politicians across the world because he believed people should be "decent, kind, honest and truthful" to one another.

Barbara Winton, Daughter

A permanent memorial to Sir Nicholas Winton in his home town of Maidenhead, has been lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

His statue at Maidenhead Station has been illuminated by 669 candles to represent each of the children he rescued.

How has Holocaust Memorial Day been marked across the South?

Test Valley Borough Council is flying the flags on its buildings at half-mast today to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

It’s difficult today for us to imagine the true horrors of the Nazi death camps and the sheer scale of the killings that took place there. But imagine we must. And the message needs to be passed on loud and clear to future generations. Only by remembering the holocaust and the other genocides that have afflicted our world can we hope to build peace. Councillor Phil North, Leader of Test Valley Borough Council

Test Valley Borough Council is flying the flags on its buildings at half-mast Credit: Test Valley Borough Council

The Hampshire County Council flag is also flying at half-mast at its building in Winchester in remembrance.

County Council Leader, Councillor Keith Mans said it's important for people to take away the lessons learnt as a result of the Holocaust.

He said: "The Holocaust reminds us how important it is to stand against all types of modern day discrimination, exploitation and persecution. Respecting difference and valuing diversity, are behaviours that can never be taken for granted.”