Kent Police officers spat at more than 250 times since start of pandemic

Kent Police officers have been spat at more than 250 times since the pandemic began, shocking new figures have revealed.

The force recorded 252 crimes where officers were assaulted by being spat at, 21 per cent of the 1,191 total assaults against police between 2 March and 6 December.

The Kent Police Federation said: "There is a human being behind each of these assaults."

"Those officers will be worrying about their own safety and worrying about putting their families at risk when they return home"

It added that the figures highlighted the need for police officers to be vaccinated against Covid.

Kent Police HQ in Northfleet Credit: ITV News Meridian

Kent Police Federation Chair Neil Mennie said: "These figures are truly staggering. Spitting will always be abhorrent but combine that at a time where there is a risk of catching Covid it becomes even more upsetting.

"Police officers and staff are putting themselves in harm's way to protect the public and enforce the Coronavirus legislation against the very people who are breaking the rules and more likely to be spreading the virus."

Boris Johnson told Prime Minister’s Questions this week (20 January) that police officers, teachers, carers, and other key workers should be vaccinated "as soon as possible”.

The county's federation says as it stands, there are '32 million people ahead of them in the queue'.