Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

The countryside charity, CPRE, has launched a campaign called Eye Spy Spring, to boost morale in lockdown.

Many people across the South have found contact with nature vital for their mental health and wellbeing over the last year.

CPRE is encouraging the public to spot the first signs that the seasons are changing and look to better times ahead.

Signs of spring can be spotted at Southover Grange in Lewes Credit: ITV Meridian

Little buds forming on trees at Southover Grange in Lewes show a glimmer of the Spring ahead.

While in lockdown, people are being told to engage with the nature near their homes, as travel is restricted.

Kia Trainor, Director, CPRE Sussex says although it's early in the year, there are lots of little signs that Spring is on its way.

She said: "Noticing little things on your doorstep everyday can really help people feel more positive and cheerful. You don't have to travel far to be able to engage with nature."

Kia Trainor, Director, CPRE Sussex

It's the nature on your doorstep that can be really important. Kia Trainor, Director, CPRE Sussex

As the days slowly get lighter, there are more opportunities for us to see the animals and plants around us bloom.