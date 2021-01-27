Masked robber jailed after Swanscombe shop targeted
A man has been jailed for six years after attempting to rob a shop in Swanscombe.
The masked robber pressed a knife against a woman’s throat at a newsagent in October 2020.
30-year-old Caine Borrow admitted attempted robbery and possessing a knife in a public place before being sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday 20 January 2021.
In addition to the custodial sentence, he will be subject to a four year extended licence once released.
Borrow targeted the shop on the morning of Wednesday 7th October.
On entering the shop he grabbed a delivery woman from behind and pressed a knife against her throat. He then demanded money from the victim, before pushing her into a shelf.
He then chased a second person around the shop before following him outside, with no money stolen.
Police used CCTV to track his movements, where they found clothing and the mask. DNA was found on the covering which provided a DNA match for Borrow and he was arrested on suspicion of the offence five days later.
There are no mitigating circumstances for such brazen, indiscriminate and exceptionally violent offending and I am pleased that our investigation left him with no choice but to plead guilty. Borrow has shown himself to be a dangerous offender who is prepared to use extreme violence against innocent members of the public. I am pleased that he is no longer able to cause further harm.