Masked robber jailed after Swanscombe shop targeted

A man has been jailed for six years after attempting to rob a shop in Swanscombe.

The masked robber pressed a knife against a woman’s throat at a newsagent in October 2020.

Borrow wore a white mask to target the newsagent. Credit: Kent police

30-year-old Caine Borrow admitted attempted robbery and possessing a knife in a public place before being sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday 20 January 2021.

Caine Borrow admitted attempted robbery and possessing a knife in a public place. Credit: Kent Police

In addition to the custodial sentence, he will be subject to a four year extended licence once released.

Borrow targeted the shop on the morning of Wednesday 7th October.

On entering the shop he grabbed a delivery woman from behind and pressed a knife against her throat. He then demanded money from the victim, before pushing her into a shelf.

He then chased a second person around the shop before following him outside, with no money stolen.

Police used CCTV to track his movements, where they found clothing and the mask. DNA was found on the covering which provided a DNA match for Borrow and he was arrested on suspicion of the offence five days later.