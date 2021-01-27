Relatives of people lost to Covid-19 reflect on death toll reaching 100,000
Watch the video report by James Dunham
Relatives of people from the South and South East who have died from Covid-19 have been reflecting on the UK's death toll passing 100 thousand.
Yesterday, Tuesday 26 January, Boris Johnson said he was "deeply sorry" after the UK's coronavirus death toll was announced.
