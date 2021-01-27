Teachers call to be moved further up the vaccine priority list

The Prime Minister announced today (Wednesday 27 Jan) that children will not be able to return to school after the February half-term break but could begin returning to the classroom from 8 March if infection rates fall.

The headteacher of Herne Junior School in Petersfield says vaccination of all school staff is now vital before schools can open any more widely. He believes his staff must be moved up the vaccine priority list.

All the groups that have been identified as a priority for mid February should be a priority - that's without doubt but I think after that teachers and other vital services they should be next in line. Would you put your mum in front of many many households in close proximity in an enclosed space. And many of my staff are not only mums they are grandparents. Tony Markham, Headteacher Herne Junior School

Recent analysis from a teaching union found infection rates in secondary and primary school teachers were 1.9 times higher than in the general population, though these finding were questioned by the government.

In special schools infection rates were found to be higher - with rates twice as high among teachers - and up to 7 times higher among teaching assistants and other staff.

The headteacher of Oakgrove College in Sussex, Phillip Potter, says special needs schools have a strong case for special treatment.

The government says they are following independent medical advice on who should be vaccinated in what order - and that any key workers who fall into priority groups such as those over the age of 50 will be vaccinated in line with recommendations.

