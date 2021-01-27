Tributes paid to 'legendary' teacher

An online book of condolence has been launched in memory of a popular Wokingham teacher who died after contracting Covid-19.

Victor Browne had worked at Bulmershe School in Woodley for eight years. He died on Thursday.

Mr Browne who was Head of Year 10 pastoral care at the school is being described by pupils and fellow teachers as legendary.

Headteacher, Amanda Woodfin, says Mr Browne will be remember for his charisma and his smile.

Amanda Woodfin released a written tribute on behalf of the school community,

"Vic Browne was a larger than life character, a very bright and colourful light in our school community. If I were to ask any of our students or staff to describe Vic in one word they would all say in unison, legend. His charisma was infectious, you would always be greeted with a big smile, a bright shirt and sometimes a terrible joke but it was this wonderful warm demeanour everybody will remember him for.

"In his work Vic always put the students first, his selfless generosity had an uncompromising belief in all that is good. He had an unwavering commitment to the students and the rest of the school community. He knew everyone and everyone knew him. He was a trusted face that provided reassurance to families when they needed it most.

"In school we have a quote from Nelson Mandela: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

"Vic Browne exemplified this quote. The outpouring of affection for Vic from across the community has just demonstrated the significant impact Vic has had on so many lives, not just within our school but also in the wider community. His kind and generous soul will be remembered by so many, everyone has a memory of Vic Browne.

"My tribute does not truly capture the sense of loss that we are all feeling. Today we celebrate that we were privileged enough to work with him for the past eight years. He was a very proud member of our school and we were very proud to have him as part of our community. He will be remembered for the amazing person he was and who has played a unique and special role in all of our lives."

Students at Bulmershe School created a moving video to pay tribute to the much-loved teacher.

