Khalsa Aid, a British-Sikh humanitarian charity, has provided aid across the globe and recently hit the headlines for sending hundreds of meals to lorry drivers stranded as they attempted to cross the Channel during the French travel ban last month, along with other Sikh groups.

The charity, based in Maidenhead, has now been nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize.

Ravi Singh, CEO of Khalsa Aid said the nomination was a 'big surprise.'