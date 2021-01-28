Former church warden appeals against murder conviction

A former church warden serving a life sentence for murdering a university lecturer in the Buckinghamshire village of Maids Moreton is challenging his conviction.

In 2019, Benjamin Field, of Olney, Buckinghamshire, was found guilty of killing 69-year-old Peter Farquhar in order to inherit his house and money. At his trial, Oxford Crown Court heard how he befriended Mr Farquhar and then persuaded him they were in love. He then gave him drugs and whisky, hoping his eventual death would look like suicide or an accident.

Appearing via videolink from prison, Field listened to lawyers’ arguments, appearing at times to be taking notes. His barrister, David Jeremy QC, said that though the 30-year-old’s behaviour was ‘repulsive’ it did not amount to murder, and there was ‘no evidence’ Peter Farquhar was forced or tricked into consuming drink or drugs.

Meanwhile, prosecution lawyer Mr Oliver Saxby QC argued the retired teacher had ‘walked into a trap’ and spent his last evening with a man who ‘wanted him dead’.

Field admitted two counts of burglary and three of fraud before his trial for murder. He was also found not guilty of conspiracy to murder Peter Farquhar's neighbour, Miss Ann Moore-Martin, and an alternative charge of attempted murder.

Three senior judges will now consider the appeal, and decide if the conviction and sentence stand.