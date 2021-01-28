One of Britain's oldest paperboys back on his rounds after vaccine jab
Watch the video report by Sarah Saunders
One of Britain's oldest paperboys is back on his rounds after having the coronavirus vaccine.
George Bailey, who celebrated his 80th birthday this week, continued his deliveries throughout lockdown and hopped back on his bike as soon as he had the jab.
He first had a paper round aged 11. Now his route around Headcorn is about 2.5 miles long and takes him about an hour.
George says one of his motivations is putting a smile on other peoples faces.
If it keeps the people happy and they have something to read because they are too old to walk down to the paper shop, I'm happy.