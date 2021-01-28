One of Britain's oldest paperboys back on his rounds after vaccine jab

Watch the video report by Sarah Saunders

One of Britain's oldest paperboys is back on his rounds after having the coronavirus vaccine.

George Bailey, who celebrated his 80th birthday this week, continued his deliveries throughout lockdown and hopped back on his bike as soon as he had the jab.

He first had a paper round aged 11. Now his route around Headcorn is about 2.5 miles long and takes him about an hour.

80-year-old George Bailey first had a paper round when he was 11. Credit: ITV Meridian

George says one of his motivations is putting a smile on other peoples faces.