Thames Water looks to create more than 1,000 jobs in 'ambitious' plan

More than a thousand jobs are to be created at Thames Water in what the company is calling an 'ambitious' plan.

The water company launched the recruitment plan having already employed more than 750 new starters since the beginning of the pandemic.

It wants to upskill people who are out of work due to Covid-19, helping to increase employment in London and the Thames Valley.

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water chief executive, said: "The ongoing pandemic means it's a really tough situation for many people who have lost their jobs and are looking for work. In these difficult times, reaching out to areas of society who have been most affected is the right thing to do.

"We know having a diverse, inclusive and engaged workforce benefits our customers, communities and business. I'm proud of what we've done already as an essential service to help those in need and we will continue to create many more opportunities for people to build their careers at Thames Water to help us achieve our plans."

Thames Water HQ Credit: ITV News Meridian

Thames Water says it is looking to support 50 unemployed young people as part of the government's Kickstart Scheme and launch sector work-based academies in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

Other job opportunities will cover areas including customer service, operations, digital, HR, finance and innovation.