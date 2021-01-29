COVID-19 rate remains at 'dangerous levels' in Oxfordshire despite decline

Rates of coronavirus remain at 'dangerous levels' in Oxfordshire despite a decline in cases, according to the county council.

Residents are being reminded not to let their guard down as the levels of COVID-19 remain high in the county, despite a slightly improving picture.

While there has been a decline in rates throughout Oxfordshire, the county council says they are still 'much higher' than they were in December and hospitals remain under tremendous pressure.

For the week ending 22 January, there were 294.7 cases per 100,000 people in Oxfordshire compared to 399.5 the week before.

This remains more than three times higher than the figure of 83.7 per 100,000 on 4 December.

Cases in Oxfordshire:

Cherwell 367.4 per 100,000

Oxford 392.2 per 100,000

South Oxfordshire 261.2 per 100,000

Vale of White Horse 247.8 per 100,000

West Oxfordshire 161.8 per 100,000

Credit: PA

Councillors say case rates in the over 60s remain of particular concern.

Councillor Louise Upton, Cabinet Member for Safer, Healthy Oxford, said: "It's really important that everyone, even those who have had the vaccine, sticks to the lockdown rules to keep the figures falling.

"The government told us last night that lockdown will continue until at least March 8th. I know this isn't easy, but every day you stay at home and don't mix, you're helping take the pressure off our NHS and you are saving lives."

While the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out across the region, Oxfordshire's Deputy Director of Public Health wants to remind people that those who have been vaccinated "will not have full protection until at least three weeks after they have received their second dose".

Val Messenger added: "Moreover, those who have received the vaccine could still pass on the virus to others. So we can't afford to let our guard down."