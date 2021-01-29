Fire breaks out at former military barracks in Kent housing asylum seekers

A fire has broken out at a former military barracks in Kent, where around 400 asylum seekers are being housed.

Footage shows heavy smoke billowing from Napier Barracks in Folkestone and blaring alarms can be heard.

Video from inside the barracks, shared with ITV News, shows overturned tables and chairs, and rubbish strewn around the kitchens.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has described the "damage and destruction" at the barracks "appalling" and "deeply offensive to the taxpayers of this country who are providing this accommodation while asylum claims are being processed".

She added: “This type of action will not be tolerated and the Home Office will support the police to take robust action against those vandalising property, threatening staff and putting lives at risk.

"This site has previously accommodated our brave soldiers and army personnel – it is an insult to say that it is not good enough for these individuals. I am fixing our broken asylum system, and will be bringing forward legislation this year to deliver on that commitment.”

Eight fire engines rushed to the scene on Friday afternoon Credit: ITV News Meridian

Eight fire engines were called to the scene on Friday afternoon to assist Kent Police.

Eyewitness and local resident, Lynn Dixon, described hearing shouting followed by a "plume of black smoke and a couple of loud bangs".

Fears for the welfare of those living at the site escalated this week after 120 people are believed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Conservative MP for Folkestone and Hythe, Damian Collins, said a "dispute broke out" at the barracks after a number of asylum seekers, who tested negative for Covid-19, were "moved off site" which caused "anger" among those who were told they had to stay.

He added: "Disorder broke out at the barracks, and that led to a group of the residents setting fire to one of the buildings which has caused considerable damage. I don't believe anyone has been injured but there will now need to be an emergency assessment of the site over the weekend to determine security, what facilities are still useable and to accommodate people if they need to be moved off site."

More than 18,000 people have signed a petition to shut down the barracks amid concerns over conditions inside.