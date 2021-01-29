Hampshire wildlife charity faces the greatest challenge in its 55 year history

Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver

An animal trust in Hampshire is calling for the public’s help as it faces the greatest challenge in its 55 year history.

The chief executive of the Hawk Conservancy Trust near Andover says they still have pay for food and care for hundreds of birds, whether or not people are coming through the doors.

They need £90,000-£100,000 a month to operate, on top of government grants and the furlough scheme.

More than 130 birds of prey are cared for by the trust

The Chief Executive of the trust, Penny Smout, says they are digging deep into their reserves so their animals can be properly cared for.

Gary Benton, who heads up the bird team at the wildlife trust, talked about the work needed everyday to keep their feathered residents safe and happy.

As Covid-19 restrictions came into force, the Hawk Conservancy Trust completely adapted its work.

Most of the 22-acre site is open to the elements which allowed it to safely re-open during parts of last year.

Signs about the site illustrating social distancing guidelines

Of course, working with animals, not everything goes to plan and this little burrowing owl was so passionate about the cause they wanted to join in with Gary's interview...

130 birds of prey

£100,000 needed per month to keep park open

60,000 visitors per year came through the park pre-covid

As the trust looks forward to people returning they hope, with the public’s support, they can safeguard their long term future and that of the birds too.