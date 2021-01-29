Kent couple's IVF dream 'slipping away' due to treatment delays

As many hospitals across the South East are under extra pressure due to Covid-19, it has meant many NHS fertility treatments have been delayed leaving some would-be parents having to put their plans to start a family on hold.

Lydia Mortlake and her partner, from Chartham near Canterbury, are among thousands of couples who have had their plans delayed after embarking on their IVF journey just as the pandemic hit.

Time pressure has made the situation worse. My husband and I have grasped this dream of having a baby for so long and that time constraint makes it feel like the dream is slowly slipping away. That is actually a really difficult pill to swallow and difficult hurdle to overcome. Lydia Mortlake

The couple tried paying for private care, but Lydia found she needs an operation and will have to wait at least 18 months until the hospital is able to treat her.

According to research by Fertility Help Hub, almost half of IVF patients are concerned that NHS delays could spell the end of an already long and stressful road to parenthood.

Two thirds of parents in suspended IVF treatment programs, will risk financial pressure if they choose to go private over fears of the impact delays could have.

A lot of people are forced into going privately because of the wait times, and more pressure is put on those of a certain age. Eloise Edington, Founder, Fertility Help Hub

The Agora Fertility Clinic in Brighton is still open. Despite lockdowns and Covid-19 precautions, it offered as many cycles of fertility treatment in 2019 as it had the year before.

The Agora Fertility Clinic in Brighton has remained open during the pandemic

Dr Carole Gilling-Smith, who is the Medical Director and CEO of Agora Clinic in Brighton, said: "I think the government recognised that fertility treatment, though not essential, was one that is very time sensitive."

Lydia and her partner hope the end of the pandemic will mark the beginning of a new chapter for her family.