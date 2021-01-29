Animal welfare charity, the RSPCA, has issued a warning to dog owners after two men posed as charity workers in an attempt to "snatch" a dog in Dorset.

Two men in a van approached a woman out walking her dog in the West Moors area claiming to be from the RSPCA before asking to take her dog.

We’re concerned that they may have been posing as RSPCA inspectors in order to snatch dogs, and that’s extremely worrying. We understand that there have been a surge in the number of pet thefts during the past year due to the value of many breeds and the demand for pets during lockdown. Lewis Taylor, RSPCA Chief Inspector for Dorset and Wiltshire

It follows similar recent incidents in London and Yorkshire in which people pretended to be RSPCA officers in an attempt to access dogs.

The charity says RSPCA officers will always be wearing uniforms bearing the charity’s logo, and will always carry identification.

RSPCA officers will always carry identification Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Chief Inspector for Dorset and Wiltshire, Lewis Taylor, said: “We would like to remind and reassure the public that all of our officers wear branded uniforms and carry issued RSPCA identification.

“If an RSPCA officer is in contact with you, or visits your home and you are unsure of their credentials, then please ask to see their official ID and look for the RSPCA badge on their clothing.

“If you have taken these steps and are concerned someone isn't who they say they are, you can always ring our national call centre on 0300 1234 999 for confirmation.

“If you believe someone is impersonating a member of our staff please report the incident to us and to your local police."

The RSPCA is urging dog owners to take extra precautions to protect their pets, including: