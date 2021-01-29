Sir Ben Ainslie says his team has an "awful long way to go" in order to enter the America's Cup in March.

The Portsmouth-based, Ineos team UK, secured their place in the Prada Cup final by crossing in front of the Italians.

However, the team need to win the race, which starts in two weeks time, in order to enter the America's Cup.

Sir Ben Ainslie said it was "an incredible race" against the Italians and one "about as close as you'd want to get".

He said: "From where we've come, from the team are understandably really excited about that, but you know our goal is the Americas Cup, so we've got an awful long way to go."

Sir Ben Ainslie, Skipper, Ineos Team UK

A few weeks ago, the team changed the modifications on the boat after it became clear it wasn't competitive.

There were concerns that the multi-million pound campaign backed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in tatters, during what Sir Ben described as "a tough period". The changes to the boat were successful, as the crew hit 50 knots in their last race.

Sir Ben Ainslie and the Ineos Team UK hope to win the Prada Cup final in two weeks time.