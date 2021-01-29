Southern care provider warns of emerging elderly 'vaccination blind spot'

Video report by ITV Meridian's John Ryall

The daughter of an elderly woman from Peacehaven, near Brighton, is concerned that those who're housebound are missing out on their coronavirus vaccinations.

Melody Martin cares for her 92-year-old father and 87-year-old mother, Olive Martin.

She said she has "not been able to get any information" about the vaccine, despite contacting the NHS and local doctors.

Dr Ben Maruthappu, CEO, Cera Care said Olive is one of up to a million housebound people at risk of being overlooked in the vaccine rollout.

Cera Care provides at-home care services for 10,000 older people, but the CEO says just 1% of these have been vaccinated so far.

Dr Ben Maruthappu said: "While over 3/4 of those aged over 80 have been vaccinated, we believe that there is a vaccination blind spot that is emerging."

"It's really important we try and do something about this because otherwise we may be left with a forgotten million people who haven't received a vaccine and yet they may be very vulnerable to Covid-19."

Olive Martin's MP, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, says poor communication is the biggest problem.

He said people would benefit from texts telling them where they are on the list.

A spokesman for the Sussex vaccination programme said: ''We're on course to vaccinate the top 4 priority groups by mid-February, in line with the national target. This includes people who are housebound who cannot get to a local vaccination service or centre.''

The statement added, the vaccinations are "being done through a roving service led by GP practice teams and the Sussex Community NHS Foundation trust.''

Olive Martin is still waiting for any contact from the vaccination service.