£13 million to be spent on road upgrades in Hampshire

The Government has announced £13 million is to be spent on crucial upgrades to the Redbridge Causeway bridges over the River Test in Hampshire.

The improvements are one of three projects across the country to help improve transport links, and boost connections between key economic hubs across the country.

It's hoped it will make journeys safer and more reliable for motorists, and help the economy build from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Redbridge Causeway is used by more than 60,000 vehicles every day Credit: Google Earth

The Redbridge Causeway bridges over the River Test, carry roughly 60,000 vehicles a day. The bridges provide important access for local businesses and hauliers to the Port of Southampton, and link the New Forest waterside area to Southampton.

The funding announcement follows ministers’ agreement to speed up delivery of proposed maintenance work.

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it will ensure journeys in the region remain safe and reliable for tens of thousands of road users and it will mean more disruptive works which can hamper people’s ability to use the vital route - aren’t needed in the future.

While everyone will see the benefits of these schemes in time, for now, it’s important to remember to only travel for the permitted reasons while we continue to prioritise protecting public health and preventing the spread of the virus. Through staying at home, you can help stop the virus and save lives. Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

