High hopes for region's holiday resorts after lockdown ends

Travel restrictions and the prospect of quarantine for holidaymakers returning from abroad could provide a boosts for many of the regions holiday resorts.

Hotels in Bournemouth are investing millions of pounds ahead of an expected boom in business when the lockdown ends.

It's thought travel restrictions could boost the region's holiday resorts

For some hotels in Bournemouth lockdown is a chance to repair and renovate.

The last year has been tough - for many months most of the resort's hotels have been closed. But hopes are high that the hotels will soon open, and although it's unlikely to be business as usual, it could be a bumper season this year.

Hotels have been closed because of lockdown restrictions

Tim Seward, BH Area Hospitality Association

It was the huge crowds that travelled to Dorset last summer, and the spike in bookings once the hotels reopened, that's giving hope.

Huge crowds travelled to Dorset last summer

The owner of Hotel Collingwood in Bournemouth is spending tens of thousand of pounds on renovations - confident that once he can re-open there will be a repeat of last year.

Thousands of pounds is being spent on renovating the Collingwood Hotel in Bournemouth

Eytan Krips, Owner, Hotel Collingwood

It's not just the hotels that will benefit. Dorset is full of attractions that are desperate to re-open.

Dorset relies on tourists for boosting the local economy

The local economy relies heavily on the hospitality sector, and even in the winter visitors spend millions of pounds in local hotels and restaurants.