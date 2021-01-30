Prisoner sentenced for assaulting inmate with tin of baked beans

A prisoner who seriously assaulted a fellow inmate using a tin of baked beans has been jailed for three and a half years.

Ramone Brannon left the victim at HMP Swaleside in Kent with serious facial injuries after he used the tin, and a broom, to repeatedly hit him in February 2019. The 27-year-old admitted wounding with intent and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 26 January 2021.

The inmate was assaulted with a tin of baked beans and a broom at HMP Swaleside in Kent

Brannon and his inmate had both been given a special allowance to work in a section of the prison where they sorted food and other essential items.

As part of their duties, the victim was sweeping the floor and Brannon was picking items from shelves. He then became frustrated that he could not move around the victim. A short verbal exchange took place before Brannon turned a corner, picked up a tin of baked bins, and used it to strike his inmate around the head.

He was then repeatedly struck with the tin, punched, and hit with the broom he had been using. He sustained serious facial injuries, which required treatment at a London hospital.

One of the wings at HMP Swaleside Credit: PA

The assault was captured on CCTV however, in police interview, he provided ‘no comment’ to a series of questions he was asked, before making a full admission in court.

Detective Constable Matthew Robinson said, "At the time Brannon committed this offence, he was serving a sentence for a different assault that had taken place outside of Kent.

"He has shown that his violent and unpredictable temperament has not changed and there can be little doubt that his willingness to use such considerable force means he is a danger to the public.

He has shown that his violent and unpredictable temperament has not changed. Detective Constable Matthew Robinson

"The sentence imposed is therefore entirely justified and I sincerely hope Brannon engages with the services available to him to reform and reflect upon his actions.