Two appear in court after two men were stabbed in Southsea

Two people have appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm after two men were stabbed in Southsea.

Police were called to Margate Road just after 10pm on Monday 25th January 2021.

Margate Road in Southsea

Two men, aged 20 and 28, were taken to Southampton General Hospital with stab wounds - one of the victims needed surgery..

Kameron Karimi, aged 23, of Crasswell Street, Portsmouth and Sepan Qasim, also aged 23, of Clarendon Road, Southsea, have both been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm.

The two men appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Saturday 30th January, and have been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on, 1st March.

Officers remain in the area carrying out ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who has concerns is being urged to speak to one of the officers.