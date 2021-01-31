Former Kent soldier raises half a million pounds for wounded veterans
WATCH: Former soldier Steve Craddock from Kent has raised half a million pounds for charity after 12 years of sponsored cycle rides.
Steve started his fundraising journey after struggling with post-traumatic stress from his tours of duty with the Royal Engineers in Northern Ireland. He's been raising money for Help for Heroes.
He's been speaking to our reporter Kit Bradshaw. We also hear from the charity's chief executive, Melanie Walters.