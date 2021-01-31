Teenage driver tragically killed on rural road in Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was tragically killed in a single vehicle collision at Southwater in West Sussex

The incident on Saturday afternoon, involving a white Fiat 500, occurred on the B2237 Worthing Road about 12.30pm.

The sole occupant – an 18-year-old local woman – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are urging anyone who saw the Fiat being driven in the area immediately before the collision – or anyone who may have captured what happened on dash cam – to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Sunningdale.