Big Garden Birdwatch: Your photos from across the South East

Hundreds of people across the South East took part in the Big Garden Birdwatch at the weekend, with many sending in their stunning photos of a variety of feathered friends.

The RSPB says the event helps conservation by giving an important insight into how different species are faring.

Here is just a selection of photos ITV News Meridian received following the big survey.

These Starlings were spotted by Carl Stockwell in Thame (Oxfordshire) Credit: Carl Stockwell

A curious robin seen on the Isle of Wight Credit: Josh Thomas

The Big Garden Birdwatch has been running for 42 years.

This Blue tit was spotted by R.Grimley Credit: R.Grimley

Redwings were seen by several viewers, along with the thrush which comes here in winter from across the North Sea. Blackcaps and warblers which used to migrate south increasingly stay here as our winters have grown milder.

A Jay; a type of crow and normally a very shy woodland bird Credit: John Ellis

A Great Spotted Woodpecker helping itself to some peanuts in Selsey Credit: Pony Moore

In 2020 before lockdown, more than half a million people took part in the Big Garden Birdwatch.

This year, with more of us at home and time on our hands, it may be even more.

This Sparrow hawk was seen in Hove. Credit: Tom Allan

Many encountered Sparrow hawks, a powerful predator which dashes through gardens to snatch its prey.

They're adapted for hunting birds in confined spaces like dense woodland, so gardens are ideal.