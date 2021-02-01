Covid: Three large-scale vaccination centres open in the South

Three large-scale coronavirus vaccination centres have opened in Basingstoke, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

It follows the opening of another vaccine hub in Southampton last week.

Where are the centres?

Basingstoke Fire Station

St James' Hospital in Portsmouth

The Riverside Centre on the Isle of Wight

All three venues will be open 7 days a week, 8am to 8pm.

Firefighters at Basingstoke Fire Station have been trained to give the vaccine and will help to support NHS staff.

Keith Jones, Basingstoke Station Manager, said: "We are delighted that we are able to support the vaccine rollout and play our part in protecting our local community from COVID-19."

Firefighters at Basingstoke Fire Station have been trained to give vaccinations Credit: ITV Meridian

Shelagh Cowling from Basingstoke was one of the first members of the public to get her vaccine at the Fire Station on Monday (1st), alongside her husband David.

The 74-year-old said the vaccine means everyone is "one step closer to freedom".

She said: "It gives us all hope and a way out of this pandemic. Don’t hesitate getting the vaccine, especially if you are vulnerable."

Shelagh Cowland was given her vaccination by Kev Robson Credit: Solent NHS Trust

Kev Robson, Watch Manager for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, gave Shelagh her vaccine.

He said he's "extremely proud" to help the wider community and said it had been a "real team effort".

I am extremely proud to be supporting our NHS colleagues and the wider community by administering vaccines here today. This has been a real team effort and everyone has come together to play their part in the fight against COVID-19. Kev Robson, Watch Manager for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

The Solent NHS Trust are running all four of the large-scale vaccination centres in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

Dr Dan Baylis, Chief Medical Officer at Solent NHS Trust, said they are "excited" to be expanding the vaccination programme.

He said: "COVID-19 continues to be the single biggest health emergency the NHS has ever seen. The vaccination is our way out of this pandemic and a return to normal."

People in priority groups will receive letters inviting them for their vaccines Credit: ITV Meridian

Vaccines will be offered to individuals in priority groups, who will receive a letter inviting them for their jab.

Everyone aged 70 and over or in the clinically extremely vulnerable group is expected to be offered their first dose by the middle of February.

Appointments can be booked via the national system or by phoning 119, where slots are regularly released.

People will receive a health status check and a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab.