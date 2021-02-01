Northfleet supermarket ram-raided in attempt to steal ATM

Part of a supermarket in Northfleet has been destroyed after a group ram-raided it in an attempt to steal a cash machine.

Police were called to Morissons supermarket in Coldharbour Road around 2.40am on Sunday (31 January).

Morissons supermarket in Coldharbour Road Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detectives say it is thought that four or five suspects were attempting to steal a cash machine using a JCB.

The suspects are then reported to have left the scene in two 4x4 vehicles and a flatbed truck.

Pictures from the scene show that the supermarket has been left with substantial damage.

Northfleet ram raid Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is now appealing for information as it continues to investigate the incident.