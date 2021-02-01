Northfleet supermarket ram-raided in attempt to steal ATM
Part of a supermarket in Northfleet has been destroyed after a group ram-raided it in an attempt to steal a cash machine.
Police were called to Morissons supermarket in Coldharbour Road around 2.40am on Sunday (31 January).
Detectives say it is thought that four or five suspects were attempting to steal a cash machine using a JCB.
The suspects are then reported to have left the scene in two 4x4 vehicles and a flatbed truck.
Pictures from the scene show that the supermarket has been left with substantial damage.
The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is now appealing for information as it continues to investigate the incident.