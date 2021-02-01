Southampton Airport to temporarily close at weekends until March

Southampton Airport has confirmed that it will stop all weekend operations on a temporary basis beginning this Saturday (6 February).

All airfield and terminal operations will be closed from Saturday 6 February until and including Sunday 7 March.

Airport bosses say the decision has been taken due to the dramatic decrease in passenger numbers during the pandemic.

Steve Szalay, operations director at Southampton Airport, said: “This is a decision that has not been taken lightly and demonstrates the extremely difficult conditions we are currently operating in.

“Prior to the onset of the pandemic, passenger numbers at the airport fell by 90% due to the collapse of Flybe.

“COVID-19 has exacerbated this situation further with the suspension of a number of routes and reduced passenger demand due to the travel restriction currently in place."

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Temporary operating hours during this period at Southampton Airport:

Monday – 13:30 to 20:30

Tuesday – 10:15 to 17:15

Wednesday – 10:15 to 17:15

Thursday – 13:30 to 20:30

Friday – 13:30 to 20:30

Saturday closed

Sunday closed

Steve Szalay added: “This is an extremely challenging period for the entire aviation industry, however, Southampton Airport will continue to support critical lifeline services Monday to Friday including those to the Channel Islands."