Vaccination bus set up for clinically vulnerable in Sussex

Video report by ITV Meridian's Abigail Bracken

A mobile vaccination centre in Sussex is helping to vaccinate people who are considered extremely clinically vulnerable.

This includes those aged over 70, care home residents and frontline health and social care workers.

A group of GPs, covering Crawley, Horsham and mid Sussex, came up with the idea of a converted bus as a way to give access to the most vulnerable residents.

Only those who have been given an appointment can use this new service.

Up to 150 people can be vaccinated on the bus each day, which is open six days a week.

The NHS is trying to vaccinate the top four at risk groups by the middle of February Credit: ITV Meridian

One person is allowed on the bus to be vaccinated at a time, meaning it's less daunting for individuals who have been shielding for much of the last year.

Dr Ketan Kansagra, GP, said the mobile vaccination centre means there is a limited number of people there, which helps to make those who're clinically vulnerable feel safer.

He said: "They still feel slightly nervous about going in the building with lots of other people potentially. This gives them the option to drive in their own car and come directly into the bus to be vaccinated."

Dr Ketan Kansagra, GP

It just feels a bit more secure for some of them. Dr Ketan Kansagra, GP

Katherine Saunders, Chief Executive, Alliance for Better Care said the mobile unit is "essential" in order to make getting vaccinated as "easy and as attractive as possible."

She said: "The bus is fun. It's got a certain novelty factor. If that just slightly increases our uptake then it's worth doing."

Only one person is allowed on the bus to be vaccinated at a time Credit: ITV Meridian

It's hoped the mobile centre will help to vaccinate local people in the top four at risk groups by the middle of February.

One of its next stops will be outside the local mosque.