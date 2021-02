Door-to-door coronavirus testing has started this morning in parts of mid-Kent after a specific variant of COVID-19 was identified.

Households within the ME15 area will be visited by staff from Kent Police, Maidstone Borough Council, Kent Fire and Rescue and other support agencies, who will knock on their door and ask everyone aged 16 and over to carry out a PCR test there and then.

The test will then be picked up and sent for laboratory testing within a short time of the initial visit by the same team.

Cllr Martin Cox is the leader of Maidstone Borough Council, Lib Dem

In total, Public Health England has identified 105 cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa since 22 December.

Extensive surveillance of the virus has identified a small number of cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa in localities across England, that cannot be traced back to international travel.

All cases are now self-isolating and robust contact tracing has taken place to trace their contacts and ask them to self-isolate.

The variant is known as the South African SARS-CoV-2 - also known as VOC0202012/02.

The area in which doorstep testing is happening in Kent

The postcodes included in the targeted testing are: