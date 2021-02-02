Flooding: Mums don't want children to play in gardens after sewer overflows

Watch a report by Charlotte Briere-Edney

People living in a South Oxfordshire village say they have been left unable to use their toilets and showers after heavy rain left raw sewage overflowing from drains.

Neighbours Ali Anning and Lucy Bolding from Chinnor say that they feel ignored and forgotten.

Ali Anning has complained to Thames Water and says that the overflowing drains are a health hazard for families with young children.

It’s just vile. It’s sewage. You see toilet roll. There’s bits of baby wipes. It’s just sludge that comes straight through the garden. It was about 4 inches deep at one point. Then there is obviously the smell afterwards and it’s just horrible.

I do agree we’ve had a lot of rainfall. We can’t deny that. However, if the infrastructure can’t cope -which it clearly can’t – then Thames Water need to do something. I do understand that can’t happen overnight. But then they need to have tankers here Ready to drain the water off and reduce the level of water in the drains before it gets to the point that it overflows.

We cannot be expected to live like this, dreading every time it rains. Ali Anning, Chinnor resident

Her neighbour, Lucy Bolding, says that it is the third time sewage has come up in the last 4 months.

From a personal point of view I really don’t want my children to be playing on ground that I know has been submerged in human waste. Lucy Bolding, Chinnor resident

Thames Water have responded with a statement, saying that they are investing in local amenities:

We are working hard to support and customers affected by sewer flooding, and we’re sorry this is taking longer than normal due to a higher than usual workload. The sheer amount of rainfall over the weekend means our sewers are carrying far more wastewater than they have capacity for and the system is full. Thames Water statement

There are dozens of flood warnings and alerts still in place across Oxfordshire, with more rain forecast over the next few days.

