Video report by ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

A critically-ill coronavirus patient pleaded with the public to “abide by the regulations” just 48 hours before his death.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian from his hospital bed, 69-year-old Stephen Marfleet described rule breakers as “stupid” and urged people to “look after their healthy bodies”.

He said: “I tried to keep safe – I’m unlucky – but I’m strong and I know I shall survive.”

Mr Marfleet died two days’ later, despite the best efforts of hospital staff. His family gave permission for his interview to be shown.

It comes as the Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust reveals it has been responding to an “extraordinary” second peak in coronavirus patient numbers – almost four times the size of the first last Spring.

The Trust gave ITV Meridian exclusive access to the ‘Red Intensive Care Unit’ at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, which is dedicated to treating Covid patients. It’s been set-up in a ward previously used for day admissions.

The hospital is treating double its usual capacity of critically-ill people, despite overall hospital admissions beginning to fall.

Dr Dan Moult, Consultant, Intensive Care Unit:

Dr Dan Moult, the consultant in charge of the ICU, said: “If we don’t keep our guard up, there’s a real risk that [Covid patient] numbers could start to increase again and unfortunately, with how stretched we are, there’s a real risk that care could start to suffer, as a result.

We’re seeing a huge number of patients coming in who, despite our best efforts, we can’t get them better. Dr Dan Moult, Consultant, Intensive Care Unit

Mr Marfleet was treated on the unit.

His interview was recorded on Friday, 29th January – his 69th birthday.

His breathing was being aided by a CPAP machine, which pumps a high-oxygen mix into the nose and mouth area.

Asked if he had a message for the rule breakers, he said: “If they would like to wear this mask for over 20 days, well, good luck to them. They’re very stupid. Take care of their healthy bodies, which are a very good unit. You’ve got to abide by the regulations.”

Staff on the ICU said they’re “struggling” and fearful new variants of the virus could lead to a further rise in patient numbers.

Dr Andy Taylor, a consultant anaesthetist, said: “The whole of Kent and Medway is stretched. We’ve managed to take some patients from local hospitals who have been even more stretched than we have. So, the pressure’s still on for everyone.”

Dr Andy Taylor explaining to our reporter how the 'Red ICU' at Tunbridge Wells Hospital works

Junior ICU Sister Andreia Coelho, said: “We are tired. For me, and my colleagues, it’s not just physically tiring, it’s emotionally tiring."

Every patient we lose we take all the pain from them and their family home. And it’s very difficult to offload all that because the next day you’re back and have to go all over again. Junior ICU Sister, Andreia Coelho

High rates of coronavirus locally have also put pressure on staffing, with medics from elsewhere in the hospital drafted into ICU to help.

Miles Scott, Chief Executive, Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust:

Miles Scott, Chief Executive, Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, said: “The second wave has been the most enormous challenge. We’ve had nearly four times the number of patients we had in the first wave and of course we’ve also had many of our own staff either catching Covid themselves or isolating at home because of family members because the infection rate has been so high in the community.”

“Our Covid patients have reduced – we’ve dropped by about 100 from our peak – so that’s really good news particularly as our staffing levels are also improving. Our critical care, though, is absolutely full.”

The trust, which runs Maidstone Hospital and Tunbridge Wells Hospital, provides care to around 560,000 people living in the south part of west Kent and the north of East Sussex.

The Countess of Wessex recently wrote to staff to express her “warmest wishes” for the “care and compassion you all show every day”.