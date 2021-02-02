Nine people have been fined £200 each after police were called to a house party in Amesbury.Nine adults and a child were discovered having a barbecue in the garden of a house in Shears Drive at around 4.45pm yesterday.They were all aged between 20 and 44 and lived in the Amesbury and Salisbury areas.They have been fined £200 in line with the Government’s rules for gatherings with under 15 people in attendance. They have also been issued with fixed penalty notices.Superintendent Dave Minty, from Wiltshire Police, said he was disappointed by the blatant breach of the lockdown rules.He said: “Following on from the house party in Swindon over the weekend, which had 23 people in attendance, it is shocking to see a similar incident in Amesbury yesterday.

We are now in our third national lockdown and everybody knows that we are all being asked to limit social contact and stay at home to protect the NHS. “The people organising and attending these parties are showing a selfish disregard for the health and safety of the general public and we will not tolerate it. Superintendent Dave Minty, from Wiltshire Police