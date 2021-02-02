Lockdown no knock back for karate kid champion

Video report by ITV Meridian sports reporter Sarah Gomme

Thomas Klemz began learning karate when he was just five years old and now at the age of 12, he holds international and world titles in the kata discipline.

While the pandemic drew to a close competition in the traditional sense - Tom hasn't let that stand in his way.

Thanks to his father and uncles, Tom now has his own purpose-built Lockdown dojo at the bottom of his garden in the New Forest.

The bespoke karate studio enables Tom to train, be coached, and compete online.

He has entered 20 e-competitions and his high scores mean he is now ranked number two in the world at under-13 level.

If current restrictions are eased, Tom will compete at the World Karate Championships in Romania later this year. He'll be flying the flag for Great Britain knowing he's on top form thanks to all those hours spent down at the bottom of his garden.