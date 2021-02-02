Man found dead in Reading town centre

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Reading town centre.

The man in his 30s was found in Bridge Street near the borough council offices just before 9am.

Thames Valley Police say the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Sadly, the man, aged in his 30s, was confirmed deceased at the scene by the crew of a South Central Ambulance. The man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers. A cordon remains in place at the scene at this time. However, the man’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Berkshire coroner. Thames Valley Police spokesperson

Arrangements are being made for a post mortem examination to be carried out at a hospital mortuary to discover the cause of death.